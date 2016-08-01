Manchester United have activated the clause in Antonio Valencia’s contract which means the 31-year-old will remain at Old Trafford until 2018.



The Ecuadorian international’s current deal was set to run out at the end of the season and the player was concerned that he would not be offered an extension but some outstanding performances this season will see him rewarded with another 12 months at the “Theatre of Dreams”.



Valencia arrived in Manchester in 2009 from Wigan and signed an initial contract extension in 2014 for another three years with an option of a fourth. Having made nearly 200 appearances for the Red Devils, he has become a vital part of Jose Mourinho’s squad this season. He is also an experienced international having represented his country 87 times and scoring 10 goals.



With Monaco full-back Fabinho heavily linked with a move to the club, Valencia will be relieved that his immediate future has now been resolved.