Manchester United, what can the Red Devils expect from Sevilla?

Manchester United could've faced a few very strong sides like Juventus, Bayern, Real Madrid but in the end, Mourinho's team drew Sevilla in the UCL knockout stage draw. What can United expect from Sevilla?



Even if Sevilla might look like an easier task compared to these other teams, the Spanish side have a lot of European experience as they won't be an easy ride for the Red devils. Sevilla are currently 5th in la Liga standings as they trail Barcelona, Valencia, Atletico and Real Madrid. They came out second behind Liverpool in their UCL group but Berizzo's side do not seem to be as strong as past Sevilla editions. Who are their best players? Berizzo can count on a few solid players such as Clement Lenglet, Nicolas Pareja, Simon Kjaer, Ever Banega, Joaquin Correa, Stephen N'Zonzi, Jesus Navas, Ganso, Franco Vazquez, Nolito, Luis Muriel and others. It might not be vintage Sevilla, but there is some talent here and more importantly, they fight hard. Even so, Sevilla haven't been playing great and there are also uncertainties surrounding coach Eduardo Berizzo (who has been diagnosed with Cancer). According to the latest reports, it seems like he should be back for this clash against Mourinho's United which is great news for them.



United can surely be happy with this opponent but they have to watch out since Sevilla can cause a surprise...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)