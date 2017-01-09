French striker Anthony Martial has begun to find his feet at Manchester United. The 21-year-old, after a difficult start under new boss Jose Mourinho, is now showing glimpses as to why the club splashed out €60 million on him back in 2015. That cost however, is set to rise as the player closes in some personal targets that will trigger three bonus payments to his former club Monaco.



Goal.com states that the Frenchman needs just another two goals to take his tally to the club to 25, thus ensuring the Ligue 1 side receive a further €10 million. Having now received 15 caps for the French national team, Martial needs just another 10 appearances to force the Premier League giants to part with another €10 million. A final €10 million instalment will be due, if Martial makes it on to the top three shortlist for the Ballon d’Or at any stage during his time at Old Trafford.