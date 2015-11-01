Manchester United, Wilkins: "Here is who Mourinho should sign..."

Ray Wilkins (ex-Milan midfielder, who was also in Carlo Ancelotti's staff at Chelsea) spoke to Sporting Bet about Manchester United's transfer strategy. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Who do you do you think United should sign? Well I think they should try and get Paulo Dybala. If they do get him in the future, then they would close the gap with Guardiola's Manchester City. I really believe that Dybala has the talent to adapt to the EPL and become a star player within the league. If I was a scout for one of the big European teams, I would fly out to South America to try and find a player like him. He is small yes but he has amazing feet. These are the type of players that are becoming international superstars. Dybala is a superb player that always wants to improve. He works hard in training sessions and he would certainly be a huge addition for United if they somehow get him....".



Dybala has so far scored 14 goals and added 3 assists in 23 games for Juve this season. Even if these stats are pretty solid, Dybala has been struggling a lot of late.