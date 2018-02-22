According to reports, Manchester United are willing to fork out £48 million in order to try and lure Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

Jose Mourinho is likely to prioritize his midfield during the summer transfer window as Michael Carrick is set to retire while the futures of Ander Herrera and Maroune Fellaini are up in the air and Vidal is one of the men whom he is looking to sign.

It has been reported that United will go all out and try to sign the 30-year-old during the summer transfer window as they look to close the gap between themselves and their city rivals Manchester City.

Vidal’s contract with Munich will expire at the end of next season and he may want to challenge himself in England at this stage of his career.

United will be helped by the fact that his agent is Fernando Felicevich.