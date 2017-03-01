Manchester United are unlikely to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer, the

Speaking in relation to fellow suitors Inter, the Roman paper writes that “it is almost certain” that to get the Frenchman, interested parties will have to pay his release clause of

100 million.

The 25-year-old Macon native added another two Liga goals to the 10 he’d managed until then, helping the Colchoneros coast to a 3-0 win over Valencia.

This explains, the Corriere claims, why Inter are suddenly veering towards Alexis, who is considered to be far cheaper.

This clashes with what

Inter are interested both in Griezmann and Coach Diego Simeone, as well as Jan Oblak.

Manchester United were reported to have obtained a