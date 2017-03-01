Manchester United will need to fork out €100m for elite attacking target
07 March at 19:18Manchester United are unlikely to sign Antoine Griezmann in the summer, the Corriere dello Sport claim.
Speaking in relation to fellow suitors Inter, the Roman paper writes that “it is almost certain” that to get the Frenchman, interested parties will have to pay his release clause of €100 million.
The 25-year-old Macon native added another two Liga goals to the 10 he’d managed until then, helping the Colchoneros coast to a 3-0 win over Valencia.
This explains, the Corriere claims, why Inter are suddenly veering towards Alexis, who is considered to be far cheaper.
This clashes with what Fichajes wrote recently, the Spanish page claiming that it wasn’t a problem for mega-bucks owners Suning to fork out the money.
Inter are interested both in Griezmann and Coach Diego Simeone, as well as Jan Oblak.
Manchester United were reported to have obtained a verbal agreement from the French international - who bagged six goals in this summer’s European Championships, but are now rumoured to be focussing on Robert Lewandowski, the Independent claim.
