

The Manchester Evening News reports that seven workers who were employed in a burger stand at Old Trafford are facing jail sentences after they were caught stuffing cash down their trousers. The club installed secret cameras inside the kiosks after suspicions were raised that match-day takings were going missing.

Two men who denied any wrongdoing were found guilty at a trial yesterday whilst the other five accused all pleaded guilty to theft. Initial reports suggested that the accused were linked with the disappearance of around £600 but further investigations have discovered that more than £4500 has been stolen.



The CCTV was analysed after Old Trafford had hosted the Rugby Super-League Grand Final last October were the kiosk in question was found to be £382 short with a further £200 of food and drink missing.



The prosecutor Heather Alsop told the court that Fliavio Andrade was the team leader at the centre of the scam and summing up she stated that; “There is evidence the defendants took money from the till and put it down their trousers as well as inside blue gloves meant for hygiene. The money was passed around and shared out. It is said Mr Andrade took a cut of that money before the other team members pocketed the remainder.”



All seven are set to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court next month