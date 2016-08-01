Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been explaining how the pressure he inflicts on himself is much greater than any pressure that comes with playing for one of the world’s biggest football clubs. In a revealing interview in the Daily Mail, Manchester United strikerhas been explaining how the pressure he inflicts on himself is much greater than any pressure that comes with playing for one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

After a poor start to the campaign, the Red Devils are now unbeaten in their last 16 games and despite dropping two valuable points against bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday, the big Swede remains optimistic for second half of the season.



He began by stating that; “Of course (there is little margin for error now),' he said.”Imagine if we'd got those points (dropped early in season), where we'd be now? It'd be a big difference. But, okay, we're paying for it. We had a gap where there was a distance to the top five but now we're closer. From second to us is five points, Chelsea is 12. We are there; we just wait for the other ones to do mistakes. If we could have won against Liverpool it'd have been a fantastic result but we take the draw and let's see what the other teams do. Hopefully they make mistakes and have their own dip because we had our dips. We just need to win and keep going like we're doing. We've got great confidence.”



When asked about the pressure situation around the club, Ibrahimovic replied; “I think the pressure I have all around me is nothing compared to the pressure I put on myself. I really want to do not perfect, more than perfect, every game, even in training. I'm not happy if I don't win in training so imagine what it's like in the games. That is the pressure I put on myself and so your pressure becomes like a kindergarten for me. My pressure is really high. I'm not satisfied until I get what I want. What I want is to win.”