Mancini: ‘Conte and Mourinho will make peace’
09 January at 09:30Zenit St. Petersburg boss Roberto Mancini talked to Tiki Taka on Monday night to share his thoughts on the current issues of Italian and European football.
“I think the scudetto is a two horse race with Napoli and Juve. Roma and Inter can still battle it out because the season is still very long. Napoli are a very solid side, they are doing very well since many years. Juventus are the favourites because they are used to win. The bianconeri will have to improve their defensive department in the coming years, they are a bit old now.”
“My experience in Russia is great. We are on a break now. We started well then we had a small drop and we are now second in the table. Let’s hope to recover lost ground and catch [table leaders] Lokomotiv.”
“National team? I can’t exclude I will be appointed one day but a Federal president must be elected first. When you are a manager you can’t exclude such a possibility.”
“Conte and Mourinho? Sometimes these kind of things happen but I am sure they will make peace sooner or later.”
“I am on really good terms with Inter like with all the other clubs I’ve been working with. I think they need a new winger who could help Icardi to score goals, somebody with different qualities than Perisic and Candreva. Criscito won’t leave Zenit in January, he is a great person. This is Inter side is better than mine but they still need something more to reach the level of Napoli and Juve.”
Go to comments