Interviewed at Radio Incontro Olympia, Roberto Mancini, former Inter coach, responded to his future: "My sabbatical year will end when I find a team. Roma? I have never met with anyone. I hope there is an opportunity abroad because it is more fun, you learn a new culture. I would also like the Bundesliga, it's a different experience."

On his past Inter, "There were no presuppositions to go forward, then one has dignity. I could not accept it and I just said it." "Return? Life never knows. There was an offer of three years to stay but I did not understand who to talk to, and in that situation it was difficult to be able to make the team. At that moment there is not the right spirit to move on. I'm sorry because the team would have come in the top three, if we did the right thing. They are not doing well, but it's not fair to make assumptions. I'm aslo saying that those who take the Inter players will do a great deal."