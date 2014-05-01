Mancini: ‘Here’s Inter biggest mistake’

Former Inter boss Roberto Mancini has released an exclusive interview with Sky Sport to talk about his second spell at the Meazza. Mancini returned to the club in 2014 after that he had already coached the nerazzurri side between 2004 and 2008.

Inter and Mancini parted companies this past August when the club sacked him to hire Franck De Boer.



“We [Inter and him] managed to reach an agreement to cancel my contract by mutual agreement. I think it was not possible to work together. It was a very chaotic situation because we were in the middle of negotiations for the club’s takeover. My Inter squad had been leading the Serie A table for very long time last season and we were always among the top 4 clubs in the table.”



“If they would have listened to me, Inter could have been battling it out for the Serie A title now. Moratti did the history of Inter and Zhang has important economic resources although it will be hard to imitate Moratti. Inter’s biggest mistake was to sack Marco Fassone (the former GM of the club), he was a true point of reference.”

