Mancini hints at Arsenal move?

In a recent interview with Sky Sport Zenit boss Roberto Mancini spoke about how he misses Italy and that to coach the Azzurri would be "extraordinary".



"When you are abroad, you always feel the lack of your country. When you are in Italy, you sometimes criticize it, justly.You go abroad and you miss this feeling."



However, Mancini was asked if he would return to the Premier League and may have dropped a hint at the possibility and who he would join.



"Well, I would like to have experience in other championships, but it is clear that the Premier League is perhaps the most beautiful championship. I would go there again, but I would go to a team that has not won for a long time, not one that always wins."



"The Premier League is a nice championship, because the players give everything both in the game and in training, the stadiums are always full, every game you play is a great audience and a lot of enthusiasm."



With Arsene Wenger's position ever in contention, a return to the Prem for Mancini could go hand in hand with coaching the Gunners.



