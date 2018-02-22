Mancini: 'I miss Italy, to coach the national team would be great...'

Zenit coach Roberto Mancini spoke to Sky Sport about the Italian national team, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Russia? It's a great country. I love Saint-Petersburg, it's beautiful. Russian football? Well I think it can still grow a lot and there are improvements to be made. I hope that the fact that the World Cup will be in Russia will help develop Russian football. World Cup? I think it will be a great World Cup and they have built very nice stadiums. It's too bad that Italy won't be there, they should always be there for sure. National team? Well when you coach abroad, you always miss your country. I think to coach the national team would be a great thing. It's a huge prestige and honor but at the same time, I am still under contract with Zenit. EPL return? Well I like different experiences but I would like to try new things. Even so, the English league is one, if not the nicest league in the entire world of football...".