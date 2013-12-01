Ex-City and Inter coach in talks with Zenit, the latest

The contacts between Zenit and Robert Mancini have been ongoing for some time now as he is one of the top targets for the Russian team.



As the Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting, Zenit (as well as many other Russian clubs) want to improve their poor European results over the past few seasons. Their current coach Mircea Lucescu will likely be let go soon (as Zenit are in 3rd place) and Mancini is one of the favorites to replace him.



Gazprom's financial strength will allow Mancini to receive a very high wage. Initial talks have gone well so far as Mancini will be looking to get financial guarantees from the Russian club. Talks will continue in the coming days as Zenit want to close a deal for the Italian coach, who recently coached Manchester City and Inter Milan. He is one of 4 Italian coaches to win the EPL title (alongside Ranieri, Ancelotti and Conte).