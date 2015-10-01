Roberto Mancini is believed to be the favourite to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham, according

The Hammers have lost three games out of three in the Premier League, and look to be continuing the poor run that opened their 2016/2017 season.

The former Inter Coach - and winner of three Serie A titles at the San Siro - has only just taken over at Zenit St Petersburg, leading the Russian side to first place in the league after eight games.

This isn’t the first time that the Italian Coach is linked to the Hammers, who were reportedly interested back

He also told La Stampa that "As soon as I left Inter, I had an offer from China, but I said thanks but no thanks. Now I am more attracted by other leagues, especially the Premier League."

The winner of a Premier League title with Manchester City, Mancini wouldn’t be the first Italian to Coach here, with Gianfranco Zola having a good season earlier in the decade before being sacked in his second.