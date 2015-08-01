Mancini: ‘No Leicester contact, Inter had offered me new deal’

Former Inter boss Roberto Mancini is said to have rejected a move to Leicester City to replace Claudio Ranieri but the Italian tactician has told Radio Deejay that he has never had contact with representatives of the Foxes.



“What Ranieri did last year is incredible”, Mancini said.



“Of course it’s a tough moment for them now but Ranieri knows them very well and he could have avoid relegation. Leicester City have been unlucky this season. They’ve lost some games they didn’t deserve to lose. They also lost Kante who was vital for them last season.”



“I’ve had no contact with representatives of Leicester City.”



​What happened with Tevez at Manchester City?

“I had asked him to warm up but he didn’t. The following day I asked him to say sorry but, yet again, he didn’t. He made return to Argentina instead and came back to England after two or three months.”



​Somebody says that you sacking has saved Inter.

“Well, I left in August because it was impossible to carry on working together. They had offered me a contract extension. Papers were ready, I only had to sign. We still needed some more signings to fight for the top positions but there were some situations that I was not really happy with. The manager represents the club and I decided to resign.”

