Mancini sends message to Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United as well as the football community was hit by the Sir Alex Ferguson news as the ex-United boss had to undergo emergency surgery. He is in critical condition even if United are said to be "optimistic" on the matter. Ex-City boss Roberto Mancini wanted to send his best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson as he wrote the following message on his Twitter account:



" WIshing Sir Alex Ferguson a speedy recovery. Be strong Alex!".