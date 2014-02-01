Mario Mandzukic and Edin Dzeko have reportedly rejected big-money moves to China.

Mandzukic, currently 31, did reject moves to Beijing Guoan, Tianjin Quanjian and Shanghai Shenhua and has now rejected a move to Hebei Fortune, despite being offered a two-year contract worth 15 million euros per season. Manuel Pellegrini, the Hebei boss, wants him and wants to bolster the club’s attack and already has the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho. Mandzukic though, intends to stay at Juventus.

Edin Dzeko too, wants to stay at the giallorossi. Corriere dello Sport says that Mexican club Monterrey and two Chinese clubs are interested in Dzeko, who will be offered a three-year contract worth 12 million euros per season.

The Bosnian has no intention of leaving Roma, despite his poor run of goalscoring form in recent games. Eusebio di Francesco realises Dzeko’s importance but does not want to sell him to make room for Patrik Schick in the side and could experiment by playing a 4-2-4 formation.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)