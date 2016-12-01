Mario Mandzukic is having a pretty solid season for Juventus as he scored 5 goals so far for Allgeri's club but it is his overall hold up play that has been very impressive. The Croatian striker has been on very good form for the Croatian national team too so far this season as he scored 5 goals in only 4 international games for Cacic's team.Today, Mandzukic wanted to publicly thank NBA start Kevin Durant for the autographed jersey he sent him. Durant has joined the Golden State Warriors this season as they are first in the NBA. Mandzukic's Juventus are also currently first in the Italian Serie A standings as they have four point lead on Spalletti's Roma and a seven point lead on Sarri's Napoli (as they also have one game in hand because of the Italian Super Cup that was played against Milan in Doha).Here is Mandzukic's tweet :