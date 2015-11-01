Juventus returns from defeat to Rome and with patches. Their sub par performance was not enough for the Scudetto party, and they were also sentenced to injuries that might prove to be crucial in view of the Coppa Italia final against Lazio that will be played on Wednesday night. Mario Mandzukic suffered a tough back injury during a challenge against the Giallorossi, leaving his teammates with ten men for a few minutes, before he gritted his teeth and returned to the field visibly aching.

Juve today confirms the problem, which in their current training report explains, "Mario Mandzukic last night suffered a severe contusion in the lumbar region and will be re-evaluated tomorrow." The Bianconeri fans are worried. The Croatian is Allegri’s first choice on the left side of the attacking trident. He is at risk to play against Lazio, and the Bianconeri can ill afford many more losses as they are already without the suspended Miralem Pjanic in midfield.