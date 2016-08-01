Mandzukic returns to Juventus training
04 December at 12:30Injured forward Mario Mandzukic has taken a big step towards a return to Juventus’ attack. On Monday morning he took part in full-team training for the first time since suffering a calf injury.
The Croatian has missed time this year with multiple injuries, ranging from his calf, to his ankle, and his upper leg. Max Allegri hopes this return will spark a lengthy period of health for Mandzukic.
Take a look at pictures of him at training, below:
Mario #Mandzukic trains with the full group at #Juventus practice before #ChampionsLeague clash with #Olympiacos pic.twitter.com/VBIqMfd06R— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) December 4, 2017
