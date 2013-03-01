Man City-Liverpool: was Mané's red card correct?
09 September at 14:18Liverpool star winger Saido Mane received a straight red card in the first half of the Reds’ Premier League clash against Manchester City. Mané was running towards the goal of Ederson who had to leave the danger area to clear the ball with a header. Trouble is, Mané also tried to get the ball with a reckless challenge hitting the Brazilian keeper.
Referee Jon Moss had no doubt and showed Mané a straight red card after his hard challenge. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp hugely complained for the referee’s decision that, however, seems to be a correct one.
Although Mane, in fact, had no intention to deliberately hit Ederson, his challenge was way too dangerous so much so Guardiola was forced to replace the Brazilian keeper with Bravo.
Mané's marching order it's a tough decision but it seems to be the right one.
Ederson will be now undergoing medical tests to understand how bad his injury is and how long he will be staying out of action.
Eight minutes of extra time have been given by the referee after the Mane-Ederson incident. Follow the live action from the Etihad Stadium here.
Why is this even a discussion?Definite red. #MCFCvLFC #mane pic.twitter.com/O4ItKNt4Ln— Will Stallabrass (@WStallabrass) September 9, 2017
Lorenzo Bettoni
Go to comments