Mane releases statement following red card
10 September at 13:15Liverpool attacker Saido Mane has released an apology via his official Facebook page, following his controversial sending off in Liverpool’s 5-0 thumping against Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, according to Liverpool's offical site.
Mane and Ederson clashed as the Liverpool star jumped with his leg high for a ball over the top, as he broke through the Man City backline, but he clashed with the City keeper, who later needed stitches to his face after going down injured and being replaced by Claudio Bravo.
Via his social media page, Mane said, “I am so sorry he was hurt during our accidental collision on the pitch and am sorry for him that he could not complete the match because of it. I pray he heals fast and is back playing very soon!”
The win for Man City has put them to second place in the league, with only Manchester United ahead of them by goal difference.
