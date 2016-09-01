According to reports in Tuttosport, Inter have made the first move in the race to sign Roma defender Kostas Manolas. The journal states that the Nerazzurri have stolen a march on other suitors such as Manchester United and Arsenal by offering the capital club €42 million plus bonus for the 25-year-old Greek international.



The player has been the subject of huge transfer speculation over the last few weeks with the Premier League duo keen to add him to their respective ranks. Now there looks to be a serious challenge from Serie A with the Italian giants thought to be ready to offer a salary of €4.5 million a season to the player.



Manolas remains coy about his future but with the Giallorossi bound by Financial Fair-Play restrictions, it’s unlikely they will reject a proposal of this kind. This news will now set alarm bells ringing in both North London and Manchester and could spell the beginning of a three-way tussle for the Greek star.