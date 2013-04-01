The agent of Greek central defender Kostas Manolas has stated that it will ultimately be down to his current employer where he plies his trade next season. The 25-year-old Roma player is in high demand across Europe with many Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal all linked with a possible move.





Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb , his agent Ioannis Evangelopoulos has explained that although his client is happy in the Italian capital, the Giallorossi are currently weighing up their options; “At the moment I can’t say much, because Kostas’ future is being dealt with every day.”

“I read and hear a lot of rumours, there’s talk of Inter and many other teams but his team remains Roma. He has a contract until 30 June, 2019. I say again that he is a Roma player.”



“Will he stay? That’s a question which can only be answered by the club, but there’s one thing I can say: only Roma will decide his future. If it comes to a departure then it will have been totally Roma's choice. Anyone could take Manolas, from Serie A, Japan, China or other Leagues, but if Roma decide to hold on to him we can’t do anything else. He has a contract until 2019.”