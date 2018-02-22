Roma's Greek defender, who will be monitored over the next couple of days, reportedly suffered some muscle cramp during the second half of the Rome derby, Therefore, he was taken off with as Florenzi replacing him. The derby ended 0-0, although it didn't lack chances.

Roma's manager Eusebio Di Francesco spoke about Manolas yesterday, assuring that it was only muscle cramp.

"Manolas? He suffered a knock, but it was just cramp," Di Francesco told Mediaset.

Important news for Roma, since there was fear that he would miss the first Champions League leg against Liverpool at Olimpico. The Giallorossi will face Genoa on Wednesday evening, and they will be looking to regain the third spot as Lazio are currently ahead of them on goal difference.

Roma fans will no longer have to worry about the condition of Kostas Manolas, who was taken off in the second half against Lazio.