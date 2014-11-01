Roma-Manolas, he is on top of Suning's wish-list for next summer

Roma with Manolas isn't the same team as Roma without Manolas. As Manolas was rested today by Spalletti, Roma conceded for the first time in 340 minutes of play and lost their game versus to Sampdoria by a 3-2 score. This season, when Manolas plays for Roma they concede an average of 0.88 goals per game where as when he isn't playing for them, they concede an average of 1.2 goals a game.



SUNING WANT HIM FOR NEXT SUMMER - Suning's Inter have him on top of their wish-list as they would like to reinforce their back-line. With Vermaelen often injured, Spalletti needs a fully healthy Manolas in his team. Roma will have a difficult decision to make as contract renewal talks aren't going anywhere as of now (because of Manolas' financial demands). A potential sale would then allow Roma to have a lot more flexibility on the transfer market but can they do without him ? That is a very good question ...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)