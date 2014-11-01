Manolas to Man Utd: How Mino Raiola could become Mourinho’s best ally once again

It is pretty safe to say that Mino Raiola has established quite a strong relationship with Manchester United and José Mouriho during the last few months. The powerful players’ agent took two of his most popular clients to the Old Trafford last summer. Henrikh Mkhitaryan switched Borussia Dortmund with the Red Devils this past July for € 42 million, whilst, one month later, Raiola manged to make Paul Pogba the most expensive player in the history of the game, convincing Man Utd to invest € 105 million to sign the Frenchman from Juventus.



With Manchester United that have emerged as possible contenders for the signing of AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas in January, Raiola could play a key role in helping the Red Devils to lure the Greek centre-back.



​Raiola is not the agent of Manolas, but was the intermediary who helped AS Roma to seal the transfer of the highly rated centre back from Olympiakos for just € 13 million in summer 2014.



AS Roma are not open to sell Manolas either in January or at the end of the season but if the giallorossi would need to enhance their finances at the end of the season, the Greece International could be used to free up cash to solve the club’s financial problems. If Manolas will be put on the market by AS Roma, Raiola may try to have some impact in the player’s future and help his new friends at Manchester United to lure the 25-year-old defender.



Lorenzo Bettoni @lorebetto

