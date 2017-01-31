Manolo Gabbiadini has succesful medical ahead of Southampton move
31 January at 21:46Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini has had successful medical with Southampton today and is set to join the Premier League club on a permanent deal. As redsouthampton.com reports, the Italian striker has already an agreement with the Saints and will be joining the Premier League side for € 17 million plus € 3 million in add-ons.
Gabbiadini has been struggling with game time at Napoli so far this season having just registered 19 appearances and scored five goals in all competitions. Despite lack of game time, Gabbiadini is considered one of the best Italian strikers at the moment.
He’s a very versatile striker who can either play as winger, support striker or centre forward. Napoli completed the signing of Leonardo Pavoletti at the beginning of the winter transfer campaign and the arrival of his compatriot has convinced Gabbiadini to leave the San Paolo in the current transfer window. Napoli will receive the 10% from any future transfer. The two parties will announce the player’s transfer before the end of the deadline day.
