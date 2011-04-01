Manolo Gabbiadini: Southampton star earns first Italy call-up in almost two years

Manolo Gabbiadini has benefit from his January move to Southampton. Not only the Italian striker has been able to start games and score goals on a regular basis, but he has also earned a national team call up for the first time in almost two years.

Italy boss Giampiero Ventura, in fact, has given him a call-up for games against Albania and Holland. The last time that Gabbiadini wore the azzurri shirt was on the 17th of November 2015.



This is the full squad picked up by Ventura:



​Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan), Alex Meret (Spal);



​Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Mattia De Sciglio (Milan), Alessio Romagnoli (Milan), Daniele Rugani (Juventus), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta), Davide Zappacosta (Torino);



​Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain);

Esterni: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Nicola Sansone (Villarreal); Matteo Politano (Sassuolo), Simone Verdi (Bologna)



​Strikers: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio).

