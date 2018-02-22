Manuel Fernandes has told sports daily

Portuguese midfielderhas told sports daily A Bola that Inter Milan made a January move to secure his services.

“Inter were interested in me in January its true,” claimed the 32-year-old Lokomotiv Moscow man, “but my current club would not let me leave.”



He went on to add that; “I’m happy here however and I’m ready to give my all to try to win the Russian championship.”



The question about what happens in the summer was next on the agenda and Fernandes explained that; “Is Inter a possibility in June? I like to think long-term but not now. I’ve started talking to Locomotiv about the possibility of a renewal and we could arrive at an agreement.



“We will discuss this in more detail in the next month or so.”



Having also been linked with a move back to Portugal, the former Benfica man explained that; “With respect to the other clubs, I could only return to wear the shirt of Benfica; it’s the club where I grew up and won things.”