Manuel Neuer plays down Man City transfer links

Manchester City are being linked with signing a new goalkeeper in the summer transfer window and Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has emerged as a possible candidate to replace Claudio Bravo next season. The Germany International impressed for the Bundesliga giants during Guardiola’s three-year reign at the Allianz Arena and reports in England had been linking him with a move to the Etihad Stadium.



On the eve of Bayern Munich’s Champions League clash against Arsenal, Neuer has denied to be in touch with Guardiola over a possible summer move to the Etihad Stadium.



"There was no contact and, as you know, I’m happy and satisfied here and my contract I’ve just extended actually. It honours me that there’s speculation and talk about it. Pep still has my phone number but he hasn’t called me, so everything is alright", he told British media.



​Neuer has kept 14 score sheet in 29 games with Bayern Munich so far this season.

