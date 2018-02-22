Manuel Neuer returns after another injury setback
07 May at 13:00Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has returned to training for the club after enduring a minor fitness issue recently.
The 32-year-old Neuer has become one of the world's best goalkeepers over the last few seasons, but his progress this season has been derailed by injury. He sustained a long-term injury early on in the season and the injury came after he appeared only thrice in the Bundesliga.
Reports from BILD have confirmed that Neuer suffered a minor problem in his knee due to which the German had to postpone his return to the first team to next week instead of this past weekend.
The German daily says that the build up of a bone liquid called edema on Neuer's left foot had forced him into resting for two or three days recently.
The edema came up in an MRI that the goalkeeper underwent but he is on track to return to the first team next week against VfB Stuttgart.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments