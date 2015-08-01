Borussia Dortmund, many clubs are after Aubameyang including AC Milan

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang future is a hot topic in the world of football as he recently stated that he was going to leave Borussia Dortmund. According to ESPN, many big clubs are after the striker including: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City, Barcelona. A team like Milan also have a lot of interest in their ex-striker but it will all depend on the arrival of the new Chinese owners.

Aubameyand has scored 21 goals in 22 appearances (in the Bundesliga and Uefa Champions league) for Borussia Dortmund this season. These stats make it easy to understand why many huge clubs are after him.



Borussia Dortmund are not having a fantastic season in the Bundesliga as they are currently in fourth place in the standings, tied with fifth placed Hoffenheim. There next Bundesliga game will be this week-end against Darmstadt 98. They are currently playing versus Hertha BSC in the DFB cup.