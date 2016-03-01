Many EPL clubs are after Schalke's exciting young German winger
30 March at 20:00Max Meyer's contract is set to expire with Schalke 04 in 2018 as many EPL clubs have shown interest in him over the past few months. According the the Sun, Liverpool have a lot of interest in the young German winger who is compared to Dele Alli.
Tottenham and Everton are also said to be interested in Meyer, who has been in good form for the German club. Schalke wanted 40 million euros for him last summer but they might now be forced to sell him for half of that number because of his expiring contract.
Contract renewal talks have stalled between both parties as a move might be on the cards for Meyer. Klopp is a big fan of his as the youngster is now very high on Liverpool's summer whsh-list.
Liverpool are currently 4th in the EPL standings but they will have to look behind them as Manchester United are closely climbing back up the standings.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
