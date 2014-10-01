‘Many players could leave’: Monaco president puts Chelsea, Man Utd and Real on red alert
22 May at 10:57This Monaco side will be remembered as one of the most surprising sides in Europe for the next few seasons. The Ligue1 side have managed to win the French title this season and their European campaign was even more outstanding as they were eliminated from the Champions League semi-finals at hands of Juventus. The Monegasques had eliminated Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund before the bianconeri eliminated them.
Several players have claimed the spotlight this season from Kylian Mbappé to Bernardo Silva, from Bakayoko to Fabinho and Lemar.
Talking to Telefoot, Vadim Vasilyev has revealed that many players will be leaving the Stade Luis II in the summer, putting the best European clubs on red alert.
Chelsea and PSG are being linked with a summer move for Tiemoue Bakayoko, Real Madrid and Manchester United, on the other hand, are said to be interested in Bernardo Silva with the Red Devils who are also monitoring Fabinho alongside Juventus and Manchester City.
“I think every manager would be in my situation. I will try to keep as much players as I can but it will be hard to keep them all. I think some of them will leave but despite departures we will still have a very competitive team.”
