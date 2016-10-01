Diego Maradona has caused controversy after he was photographed coming back from a hunting expedition. The man known as “Pibe de oro” or Golden Child, was snapped by El Clarin holding a rare species of antelope that is close to extinction. Spanish journal El Mundo Deportivo, who published the photographs, claims that they are not 100% certain whether they are real or have been photo shopped.





Former Argentine superstarhas caused controversy after he was photographed coming back from a hunting expedition. The man known as “Pibe de oro” or Golden Child, was snapped by El Clarin holding a rare species of antelope that is close to extinction. Spanish journal El Mundo Deportivo, who published the photographs, claims that they are not 100% certain whether they are real or have been photo shopped.

Social Media has already made up its mind and has condemned the actions of someone who is thought by many, to be the greatest player in the history of the game. This is the latest incident for a player who was rarely out of the public spotlight both as a player and a coach. His well-publicised drug addiction during the 80’s and 90’s almost cost him his life. His greatest achievement came in 1986 when he almost single-handedly led Argentina to victory in the World Cup in Mexico.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler