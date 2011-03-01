Diego Maradona is accusing Mauro Icardi of only getting onto the Argentine team because he was recommended.

Maradona has made a name for himself for saying some very silly things over the years, and has never been kind to Icardi.

The former Argentine star has accused Javier Zanetti of basically acting as a booster for fellow Inter man Icardi, and also wife Wanda Nara of making unsolicited phonecalls to former Coach Edgardo Bauza.

“Icardi is in the national team because Zanetti acted as his representative.

“One day I spoke to Edgardo Bauza, he told me he’d received three calls from Wanda Nara [Icardi’s wife and agent].

“He was saying ‘How did you get my number?’, he was stunned.”

Inter fans were probably happier having Icardi out of the loop, the young attacker only ever playing twice for his country despite netting 77 Serie A goals for the Nerazzurri, a welcome contrast to the other internationals who tend to

return tired - or injured - from the break.

“Not calling Higuain means letting go of an incredible opportunity, especially if you replace him with Icardi and think you’re finding the new [Gabriel] Batistuta,” Maradona also claimed.

Should El Pibe de Oro be taken seriously, or dismissed as he often has for his ludicrous comments over the years?

An Arsenal and Chelsea target, Icardi has begun life in Serie a very well this season.