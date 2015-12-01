Maradona: ‘I started taking drugs at Barcelona’

Napoli legend Diego Armando Maradona, probably the greatest footballer of all time, has released an interview with Italian TV Channel Canale 5 to talk about his career as a footballer as well as his problems with drugs which hugely affected his playing career.

Maradona was suspended in 1991 after being found guilty of using cocaine. The Argentinian was playing for Napoli at that time. Three years later, during the 1994 USA World Cup, he was suspended again for doping violation.



During yesterday night’s interview held on the Italian television, Maradona admitted that he started taking drugs at 24, when he was playing for Barcelona. “I was 24 when I started [using drugs]”, Maradona said. “It is the biggest mistake I’ve ever done in my life.”



“When I was in a coma (2004), my daughter prayed to God for me and he listened to her. Drugs can kill you. I’m lucky to be here today because if I had carried on taking drugs I’d have been dead now. I’ve not been taking any drug for the last 13 years and I am feeling ok now.”

