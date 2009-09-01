Maradona: ‘Icardi is a shame. Messi and Higuain...’

Former Napoli and Argentina star Diego Armando Maradona talked to El Popular and had no kind words for a few Argentinean stars currently playing in Serie A.



“If Messi is fit he can hide all the problems of Argentina. We do not have a midfield that deserves to be called with this name. I can’t believe Biglia is playing for the national team. I’d have never imagined it. Nobody fears Argentina anymore. A part form Messi, there is no more respect for the Albiceleste.



“Tevez? He think he should play in the world cup. There would be nobody better than him. Argentina is struggling to find a top class striker. Higuain deserves a chance. He’s worth 10 times Icardi who is a total shame.”



This is not the first time Maradona slams Icardi. The former Napoli no.10 did already hit out at his compatriot when he decided to begin a relationship with Wanda Nara, the wife of his ex-best friend Maxi Lopez.

