Maradona offers words of advice to Lionel Messi
22 March at 20:31During an event in Basel, Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona offered some words of advice to Lionel Messi.
Maradona offered Messi some advice on how he should approach football at this stage of his career. At 30-years-old, Messi will lead Argentina during the world cup this summer and this could well be his last world cup at prime.
Messi is widely regarded as being one of the best footballers of the current generation, though he has yet to win a major trophy with the Argentina national team.
Maradona also does not believe that Argentina are favourites going into the world cup as “favourites never win” though he believes that there is a chance that the Argentinians could go all the way in Russia.
There will once again be a lot of pressure on Messi to deliver and lead his country to a major honour. This could be the last time that he gets the chance.
Go to comments