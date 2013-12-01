Maradona on Totti: 'He is the best I ever saw play'

Diego Armando Maradona sent out a special Facebook message as a tribute to Roma leagend Francesco Totti, here is what he had to say: " Francesco is the King of Rome. He is and will always be the best football player that I have ever seen in my life, respect".



This is a huge compliment for Totti especially since it comes from one of the best football players of all time in Diego Armando Maradona. The Argentine is now set to begin a new coaching adventure as he was named head coach of Fujairah.



This is Totti's last season as he should retire from football next week (even if there have been rumors linking him to a possible MLS move). A managerial position at Roma is already waiting for him as to Roma captain is ready to say farewell. He currently has 250 Serie A goals for Roma, 307 overall (in 785 games for the club).



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)