Ahead of tonight’s Champions League showdown at the Santiago Bernabeu between Real Madrid and Napoli, Argentine playing legend Diego Maradona has reportedly been questioned by police in a Madrid hotel over an alleged assault on his girlfriend.



Spanish radio station Cadena ser claims that the manager of the Hotel Mirasierra Suites alerted local law enforcement authorities in the early hours of Wednesday morning over an incident that occurred in the room occupied by the former Napoli and Barcelona star. It also states that it was Maradona’s girlfriend Oliva who alerted hotel reception and that she did not wish to press charges.



Spanish journal As spoke to the hotel’s operations manager who refused to confirm or deny that any incident had took place.

Maradona was captain of the Napoli side the last time they played a European fixture in the Spanish capital back in 1987. That particular game was played behind closed doors due to Real having received a stadium ban for crowd trouble.