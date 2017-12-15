Maradona: Ronaldo blocked Mbappe to Real Madrid
15 December at 16:45Real Madrid passed up the opportunity to sign Kylian Mbappe ahead of PSG because of Cristiano Ronaldo's presence at the club, Diego Maradona claims. Mbappe, 18, helped fire Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season and was linked with several clubs including Real, PSG, Barcelona and Manchester City as a result.
Los Blancos held talks with Monaco to sign Mbappe, 18, before the teen sensation secured a move to PSG on an initial loan with the obligation to make the move permanent for €180 million.
Argentina legend Maradona has since revealed that he personally told Real president Florentino Perez to sign Mbappe, who he has hailed as the "revelation of football". However, Perez suggested Ronaldo's presence at the Santiago Bernabeu was one of the main reasons why Real did not land Mbappe, according to Maradona.
He told AS : “For me, Mbappe is the revelation of football. I think he can surpass many. Why did they not sign him? I told Florentino to sign Mbappe. I told him when we saw each other at FIFA.” When asked about Perez’s response, Maradona replied: “He told me…’but you know I have Cristiano’.”
