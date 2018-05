Former Napoli legend Diego Maradona has hailed Maurizio Sarri and has said that the Italian has taught him a lesson.The 59-year-old Sarri joined Napoli as the club's boss after having managed three seasons at Empoli. He and his sides have impressed many with the attractive football that they play and that has attracted attention from a host of clubs across Europe, including Chelsea and Monaco. The Italian won the Coach of the Year accolade last year. In a post that Maradona recently put up on Instagram, he revealed that Maurizio Sarri has taught him a lesson. This comes three seasons after Maradona had told that Sarri won't be good enough for Napoli.The post read: "I take this opportunity to greet Sarri, a gentleman who gave me a lesson of humility when I complained about him and his work: the Maradona family will be forever grateful ".Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)