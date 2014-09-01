The legendary Diego Maradona is attracting headlines again, and again opens up his disapproval of Inter striker Icardi representing the Argentina national team, this time from Instagram. The former Napoli star has released a video that expresses various opinions and it includes the usual disagreements with the squad choices. "I like Benedetto, the Boca striker, and I also like Alario, they are worth 5 Icardi’s."

It is not the first time that Maradona has chosen harsh words towards the Nerazzurri striker, even a few weeks ago there was a heated controversy between Wanda Nara and former Pibe de Oro. "Maradona would do well to take care of his life and not that of the others," the ex-showgirl said when discussing her "Maurito" with Argentina.

Meanwhile, Icardi does not listen and goes on his way. Benedetto and Alario will be five times stronger as Maradona says, but they continue to play in less competitive championships, while the Nerazzurri #9 marches on in Serie A. Inter are on nine points from three games, and already this year, as in previous seasons, Icardi is becoming one of the most prolific strikers.