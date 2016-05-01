Zinedine Zidane won’t remain at Real Madrid past this summer, according to Marca’s sources.

The Merengues Coach led the Galacticos to two straight Champions League titles, but recent poor results in La Liga have left the Frenchman on the chopping block.

According to Marca, the feeling inside La Casa Blanca is that the former playmaker won’t last past this season.

His Real Madrid side is already 19 points behind Barcelona in the race for La Liga, and also had to settle for second place in their Champions League Group, with Tottenham taking first place. The Merengues have, therefore, drawn PSG in the Round of 16.

An early exit could be sufficient to spell the end for Zizou.

There seems to be a lot of instability in Madrid right now, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez’s relationship reported to be at breaking point.

Can Zidane turn things around with a good result against PSG?