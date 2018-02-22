Marcelino: ‘Kondogbia better than Pogba’
16 March at 18:40Valencia boss Marcelino talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon and made a surprising claim about Inter loanee star Geoffrey Kondogiba.
The Frenchman has joined Valencia on loan with option to buy and the La Liga giants are reported to be willing to make the player’s move permanent at the end of the season.
During today’s press conference, Marcelino revealed that he believes Kondogbia is better than his compatriot Paul Pogba who is currently struggling at Manchester United.
Kondogbia has had a great start to the season but France manager Didier Deschamps did not give him a call-up.
“Honestly I don’t follow other France international players”, Marcelino said.
“However, I think in the last few months there are a few players who are below the level of Kondogbia. I watched Pogba against Sevilla and I think there is no possible comparison between the two. I have respect for other manager but as the Valencia coach I am happy to have Kondogbia with us.”
