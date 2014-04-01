Interviewed by Sporting Daily, World Cup winning coach Marcello Lippi discusses his thoughts on the upcoming Serie A championship. The celebrated tactician is a former Juventus and Inter coach, although all of his success arrived with the Bianconeri. Lippi was never able to enjoy his short stint on the Inter bench, as he was never able to replicate the dominance he experienced with Juve.

The well traveled coach, who after leading Italy in multiple phases, has spent time in Asia with both Chinese clubs and the China national team. Lippi took a moment to talk about this year’s Scudetto battle and has crowned the Nerazzurri. "Who is behind Juve and Napoli? Milan is much better off than they were, though they must be good at playing with a revolutionary team. As for Inter, Suning is a giant and Spalletti a great coach, and the Nerazzurri will be a twist." Already off to a strong start, but still early, the Serie A should offer yet another exciting championship. Who arrives at the top? Only time will tell.