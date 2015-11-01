Real Madrid could be in a bit of a pickle for their Champions League return leg against PSG: Marcelo went down injured last night, and now has a fortnight to recover.

The Brazilian star played well against Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin, Real coming back from 2-1 down to win 5-3.

It looks like the three-time Champions League winner has a serious hamstring injury, and was joined on the sidelines by Toni Kroos. He went off on 28 minutes, without even being tackled.

There are worries in Madrid that the Chamartin side doesn’t have a secondary option at left-back: Theo Hernandez has played very little this season, and is seen as being one for the future. Otherwise, the Merengues squad is very thin, lacking an alternative up front to Karim Benzema and options elsewhere on the pitch.

The Galacticos are going to the Parc des Princes with a 3-1 lead, but had allowed their opponents to take the lead at the Bernabeu.